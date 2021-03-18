CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 11,908 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $111.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.