Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 66,683 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GLW opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after acquiring an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

