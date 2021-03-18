Cormark Comments on Wolfden Resources Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

CVE WLF opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Wolfden Resources has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

