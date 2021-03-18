Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $314.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $316.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

