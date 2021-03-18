Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 256,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average is $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.