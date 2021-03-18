Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 719 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.