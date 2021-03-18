Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of TWTR opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

