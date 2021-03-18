Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.28 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.45. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

