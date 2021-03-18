Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks Sells 77,861 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

