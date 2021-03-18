ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $196,300.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

