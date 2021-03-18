Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

