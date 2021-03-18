Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.01 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

