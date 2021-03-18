Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRK. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.81.

CRK stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

