Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 38.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCC opened at GBX 2,183.11 ($28.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,241.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,306.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

In related news, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

