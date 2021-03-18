Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $9.22 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
