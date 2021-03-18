Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $9.22 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

