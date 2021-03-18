Comparing Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commvault Systems and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $670.89 million 4.53 -$5.64 million $0.43 150.33 DocuSign $973.97 million 39.23 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -217.87

Commvault Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commvault Systems and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 DocuSign 0 4 15 0 2.79

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $65.14, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $274.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.47% 4.52% 2.22% DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60%

Summary

Commvault Systems beats DocuSign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage. The company also provides Commvault Orchestrate, an automated service delivery technology that enables users to provision, sync, and validate data in various environments for IT needs, such as disaster recovery testing, development testing operations, and workload migrations; Commvault Venture Â- Hedvig, a storage platform provides multi-protocol support required across block, file, and object storage with native application, hypervisor, container, and cloud integration; and Commvault Venture Â- Metallic offers software-as-a-service backup and recovery solutions; and Commvault Activate, a solution, which allow customers to comply with privacy regulations. In addition, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its software and related services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in the banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utility, and energy industries. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Netapp, Amazon Web Services, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

