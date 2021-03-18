Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE:CMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,802. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
