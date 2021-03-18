Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,802. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

