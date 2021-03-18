Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15. Colonnade Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Get Colonnade Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $689,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.