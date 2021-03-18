CoinEx Token Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00638316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034166 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

