CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.60.

CWBR opened at $1.64 on Monday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

