Cognizant Technology Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,543 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the typical volume of 679 put options.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

