Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cognex by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cognex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 874,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

