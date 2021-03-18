Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,492,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $25,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

