Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 68,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

