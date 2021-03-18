Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.41. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.75.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

