Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.41. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.75.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
See Also: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.