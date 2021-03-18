Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%.

COCP opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.