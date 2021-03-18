Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.