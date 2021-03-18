Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.72

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 15523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

