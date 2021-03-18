CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Down to $435.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68), but opened at GBX 422 ($5.51). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 440.28 ($5.75), with a volume of 54,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 375.33.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.