Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NET stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -191.84 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,502 shares of company stock valued at $47,342,251 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

