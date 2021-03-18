Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 5.3%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.76. 11,560,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,224,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

