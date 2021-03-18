Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 14,102,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 19,378,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

