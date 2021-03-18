Citigroup Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terex by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

