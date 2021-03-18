Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,301 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 672,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 255,865 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

