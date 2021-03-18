Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $189.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.