Citigroup Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,163,259. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

