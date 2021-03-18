Citigroup Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $24.05 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.