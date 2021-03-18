Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

MED stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.45.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.