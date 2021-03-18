Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

