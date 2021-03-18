Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.