Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

