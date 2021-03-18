Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $168.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $95,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.