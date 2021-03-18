Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

