Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 529,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 434,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

