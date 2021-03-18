Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 475,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,107,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,827,000 after purchasing an additional 467,403 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 473,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,109,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

