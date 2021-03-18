Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $337.23. 502,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,827. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.08 and a 200-day moving average of $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

