Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $333.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day moving average is $340.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 171.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,971,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $140,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

