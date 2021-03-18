Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 5.7%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $59.72. Approximately 1,313,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,334,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

