Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.