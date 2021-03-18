Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 436.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,587 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,484 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 137.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $133.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,241. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

